Upper level trough brings cool May temperatures

Much of the next week across the state and across the eastern two thirds of the country - will be highlighted by below average temperatures as an upper level trough will envelop much of the central and eastern sections of the country.

The upper level trough will allow cold Canadian air to spill south into the United States, generally leading to some chilly conditions - especially for early to mid May.

For Lincoln and the rest of the state, this likely means high temperatures over the next week will stay in the 50s and 60s when "normal" temperatures this time of year are in the lower 70s.

And it also means that overnight temperatures will likely be dipping into the 30s, with some parts of the state seeing temperatures near freezing with areas of frost possible - especially Friday morning and again on Saturday morning.

So for many folks - including this meteorologist - who have already put plants in the ground this spring, you'll likely need to cover some of your more sensitive plants later this week!

The upper level trough will also lead to northwesterly flow aloft, which will bring in periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms to the area over the course of the next week.