Urban Air Adventure Park to reopen June 20; free admission day for essential workers

Urban Air Adventure Park announced on Monday that their Lincoln location will reopen to the public on Saturday, June 20. New safety protocols have been implemented for guests and employees.

Ahead of reopening to the public, Urban Air is offering a free day for all essential workers and families. Individuals can sign up for a two-hour block on Friday, June 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eligible individuals include, but not limited to, medical professionals, caregivers, first responders, law enforcement personnel, as well as grocery store employees, postal and delivery workers.

New health and safety procedures include hourly maintenance, temperatures taken of all guests and staff, required masks for staff, limited capacity on all attractions, maintenance of social distancing during reservations, hand sanitizers placed in high traffic areas and cashless food services. Gloves and masks will be available for purchase.

