Local families who have kids with autism or special needs enjoyed a fun night out at a special event. Wednesday night was Sensory Friendly Night at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park near 70th and Van Dorn.

The park was transformed into a calmer atmosphere for those with special needs and sensory processing difficulty. From 4 - 8 p.m. there were no flashing lights, no music, and no whistles.

Urban Air let parents and caregivers play for free.