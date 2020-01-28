Using National Plan for Vacation Day to explore areas of Nebraska

January 28, 2020 is National Plan for Vacation Day, and the Nebraska Tourism Commission is encouraging people to plan an inexpensive trip right here.

The unofficial holiday serves as a reminder to people to plan their trips for the year. In 2019, more than 768 million vacation days went unused by American workers, but the cost associated with a trip can be unobtainable. Nebraska Tourism says people can take short getaways around the state that make for a great trip but don't break the bank.

Nebraska Tourism's public information officer Erin Lenz says, "Having a time every year where you actually sit and plan your vacation is very important. You might not know what's out there. So, if you start looking and research ahead of time, you'll be able to make a more informed decision on where in Nebraska you want to go."

Lenz also tells us, "Road tripping throughout the state is great. Air travel can be kind of stressful sometimes. So, when you stay in the state, you kind of reduce the stress of it, and it ends up being a lot cheaper, too. They're just a lot of great, fun things to do in Nebraska."

Nebraska Tourism offers a free travel guide with a complete list of interesting places in the state where you can eat, stay and visit. You can find the travel guide by visiting here.

Even if it's one day or a weekend trip, travel experts say it's important you use your well-deserved time off.