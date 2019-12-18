Easing holiday stress by using new technology

The holiday time is already a stressful one, so why not let new technology ease some of that stress?

If you're going out of town for the holidays, investing in a Nest Cam may be a good idea. It allows you to look at live inside and outside video of your home 24/ all from your smartphone. It will send an alert if motion or sound is detected.

Remote controlled Wiz Color Light Bulbs let you change the color of or dim your lights. One of the biggest gadgets out right now is a video doorbell.

U.S. Cellular retail wireless consultant Mario Guadron says, "The biggest thing I always worry about is if someone steals my package or 'Where's my package?' With these products, you can automate your home where you can see when someone has dropped a package for you or when your package has arrived and if it's disappeared."

If you're worried about someone hacking into your system, Google has extra security features built into these products to help prevent that from happening.

Experts say smart home devices don't just help out with the holidays but also make great gifts.

For more information on some of these products, visit here.