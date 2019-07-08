Utah couple gets car broken into, jewelry stolen while staying the night in Lincoln

A Utah couple had packed their vehicle and began a big move across the country, but had thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry stolen during an overnight stay in Lincoln.

According to LPD, It happened on July 6 when the couple stayed overnight at an AirBnb in southwest Lincoln.

When they woke up, the couple told police they found three windows in their SUV smashed.

The couple reported their belongings including $2,000 worth of jewelry, $825 in cash and a Dyson vacuum was stolen from the car.

LPD said the total loss was over $3,545.

