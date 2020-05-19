Utah trucker convicted in Hall County traffic death

A Utah trucker may spend up to 20 years in prison for his part in a January accident in Hall County which killed a Wisconsin woman.

Peterson Black, 37, Talorville, UT, pleaded no contest Monday to a charge of felony motor vehicle homicide.

The crash happened January 5 on I-80 about four miles west of the Grand Island exit. A semi driven by Black was west-bound when it went out of control, crossed the median and went onto the east-bound lanes.

An oncoming Subaru Forester went under the tank trailer of the semi. The car's driver, William Niedermeier, 72, of Wisconsin was taken to CHI Health St. Francis for injuries and was later treated and released. His wife, Mary Niedermeier, 72, died at the scene.

Black had also been charged with Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test and making an Improper U-Turn. Those two charges were dropped in exchange for his no contest plea on the Motor Vehicle Homicide charge.

A judge convicted Black and scheduled sentencing for July 31. The max penalty for felony motor vehicle homicide is 20 years in prison.

