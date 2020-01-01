Utica man arrested in deadly stabbing on New Year's Day

A 27-year-old Utica man has been arrested for second degree murder for a deadly stabbing early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Investigators will release the victim’s name once family has been notified.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Seward County officials received a 911 call around 1:00 a.m. that a stabbing had occurred in Utica. Deputies arrived on scene and arrested Donald Polcyn Jr.

The victim was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital, where the victim was pronounced deceased.

In addition to second degree murder, Polcyn Jr. was also arrested for use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

