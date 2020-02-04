Utility vehicle driver dies after collision with minivan

The driver of a utility vehicle was killed in a collision at an eastern Nebraska intersection, authorities said.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the eastbound vehicle didn’t halt at a stop sign and collided with a northbound minivan a little after 9 a.m. Monday. The collision occurred about 2 miles (3.1 kilometers) northeast of Prague.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The minivan driver and two children in it were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.