Valentine’s Day specials available at some state parks

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has prepared special Valentine’s Day offers for people who want to mark the day at a state park.

Guests who reserve a cabin or lodge room at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park between Feb. 10 and 14 can add a Valentine’s Special package to their reservation. Cabins and lodge room rates from Feb. 9 through Feb. 13 are priced at a 30% discount.

The $25 Valentine Special includes a gift package consisting of a rose, two wine glasses, sparkling juice, a 2020 Nebraskaland Calendar, chocolates and more.

For a special getaway at Ponca State Park, make a reservation and celebrate Birds and Breakfast, Feb. 14-15.

Enjoy dinner and a 30% discount on cabin lodging on Valentine’s Day night at Platte River State Park.

Reserve a cabin at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 for a 30% discount. Add the Silver Package for $25 and get complimentary champagne, wine or cider; sausage and cheese platter; bouquet of flowers; cheesecake dessert; drink tickets and more.

Go online for more information or call the individual parks. A park entry permit is required.