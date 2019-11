Police are looking for help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for vandalizing and destroying approximately 75 headstones at the Temple Israel Cemetery.

Investigators believe the damage was done between October 31st and November 5th.

Anyone with information about the damage or on who might be responsible it is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to arrests is eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.