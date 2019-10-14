Vaping: local shops & health experts weigh in

The CDC’s latest count shows just shy of 1,300 cases of lung injury associated with the use of vaping products.

The CDC also says that THC products are playing a major role in those illnesses.

Vaping by definition is the act of inhaling the vapor produced by an electronic cigarette or similar device.

Now what a person is inhaling and where it came from is raising questions across the board.

Sarah Linden is the founder and CEO of Generation V, a chain of e-cigarette shops with vape bars in Nebraska.

“I understand the stigma around vaping because you’re blowing something out of your mouth that looks like smoke to a lot of people,” said Linden. “But it’s actually a very different product.”

She is also the president of the Nebraska Vape Vendors Association, a group that advocates on behalf of local vape shops.

She says that the recent reports of vaping deaths have put a negative stigma around her business and others like it.

“None of the products that we carry have THC,” said Linden. “87% of patients that have these respiratory illnesses have admitted to using black market THC products.”

Linden’s group was a part of the push to raise the vaping age through the legislature earlier this year to 19 and cites large companies, especially Juul, for the sudden rise in teen vaping.

“It atomizes the nicotine so that you can intake a lot more nicotine in one puff without the harshness,” said Linden.

The city of Lincoln is also working to combat teen vaping with a task force through the Tobacco Prevention Program.

“We partner with Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and high school volunteers to make sure that retailers in Lincoln are not selling to minors,” said Rebekah Willoughby a public health educator with the program.

Willoughby says that last year about 27% of Lancaster County teens had used an e-cigarette product, compared to just more than 4% who reported using conventional cigarettes.

“We can’t talk youth vaping and not use the phrase epidemic coined by the Surgeon General in 2018. They just go hand in hand,” said Willoughby.

For Health Education and Red Ribbon Weeks at LPS schools the health department will be making vaping awareness a priority for many of their presentations and activities.

