Vargas Running for Re-Election, Wants Raises for Lawmakers

A state lawmaker who wants to raise senators’ pay and push out new rules for food-trucks is running for re-election.

State Sen. Tony Vargas, who represents Hispanic south Omaha and the city’s downtown, tells News Channel Nebraska he will officially kick-off his bid for a second term later this month.

During his first four years in office Vargas has introduced legislation that would nearly double lawmakers’ current 12 thousand dollar a year salary. The bill would require a vote of the people.

He is also behind a measure that would eliminate what he calls a “patchwork” of city-by-city food-truck rules and sometimes high fees that he believes puts truck operators at a competitive disadvantage.

His bill would require a $75 state license and a health inspection costing no more than $40.

Vargas has also been mentioned as a possible candidate for Mayor of Omaha in 2021.