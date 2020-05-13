Vedral to stay in Big Ten, commits to play at Rutgers

Roughly two weeks after he decided to transfer, former Nebraska quarterback and Wahoo native Noah Vedral says he will stay in the Big Ten, committing to play at Rutgers.

Vedral posted on his Twitter that “I am all in! Can’t wait to join the F.A.M.I.L.Y and get to work!”

Also in the post, Vedral said he is thankful to the University of Nebraska coaches, team, and fans, adding “I am also so grateful to have had so many opportunities to continue chasing the dream of football.”

Vedral played two seasons at Nebraska after transferring back to his home state from UCF.

