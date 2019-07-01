Rural Hastings woman killed in Thursday car crash

A rural Adams county woman died in a one-vehicle car crash north of Hastings Thursday, June 27.

Crews were on the scene of a one-car crash Thursday night north of Hastings. They say the vehicle struck the bridge and caught fire.

The Adams County Sheriff said Monday that Tessa Sadd, 39, died when her vehicle struck a bridge and caught fire about 1/2 mile west of Highway 281 on 94th street. That location is about three miles north of Hastings.

The sheriff said the accident happened at approximately 7:30 P.M that evening. Upon arrival of first responders the vehicle was totally engulfed in flames. A sheriff's spokesperson confirmed Monday that Sadd was the only person in the vehicle.

A sheriff's spokesperson also said results of an autopsy were pending, but as of Monday there was no indication of foul play or that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Last week a sheriff's official said the identification and family notification was delayed because of the condition of the body.

A recent court record indicated that Sadd's address was rural Hastings.

