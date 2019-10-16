UPDATE: Once injured when vehicle crashes into Hastings McDonald's

At least two emergency vehicles were called to the scene of an accident where a vehicle crashed into a McDonald's restaurant in south Hastings.

The report came in Wednesday afternoon about 4:15. An ambulance and fire truck were on the scene.

A McDonald's spokesperson said no-one inside the restaurant was injured. The driver of the Nissan Xterra was extracted from the car by Hastings Fire and Rescue workers and was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.

The restaurant is located at the corner of Burlington and J Street in South Hastings. Emergency radio traffic indicated that a building inspector had been called to the restaurant to inspect the structure. A Local4 reporter on the scene said the damage appeared to be to an entryway on the southwest corner of the restaurant. The vehicle did not enter the building itself.

