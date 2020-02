Lincoln Police are investigating an accident where a vehicle crashed into a building in downtown Lincoln.

The call came into Purdue University Global (previously Kaplan University), located at 1821 K Street, around 3:38 p.m. on Monday.

LPD said one person was taken to the hospital, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the accident and what caused the vehicle to strike the building.