Vehicle crashes into shed after medical episode in Northeast Lincoln

Updated: Fri 2:57 PM, Jun 28, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. – Emergency crews responded to an incident where a vehicle crashed into a shed near N 60th and Platte Avenue around 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to Lincoln Police, an elderly individual suffered from a medical episode, struck several vehicles then came to a stop when they collided with the shed. No alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.

Injuries were considered non-life threatening.

This is a developing situation and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

 