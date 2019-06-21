Vehicle involved in fatal crash was stolen by missing 14-year-old days earlier

A vehicle involved in a crash in April that claimed the life of a missing 14-year-old was stolen by her and two of her friends 11 days before, police said.

14-year-old Kaydance Potter was killed when a car she was driving crashed into a pole on April 26th.

Potter had been missing for three weeks at the time of the crash.

According to Lincoln Police, Potter, a freshman at Lincoln High School, stole the car on April 15 with two friends after sneaking out of one of the friend’s homes.

Police said the vehicle, which Potter and her friends found unlocked with the keys inside, was left abandoned shortly after being stolen.

However, Potter kept the keys, according to information given to LPD.

It is unclear when Potter possibly went back to drive the vehicle again, but the car was the one she was driving when it struck a pole on Superior Street around 4 a.m. on April 26.

A 19-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries.

Details of what led up to the crash are still unknown.

