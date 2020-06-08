Vehicle shot multiple times with a shotgun

Lincoln Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired in a neighborhood and a vehicle was found with damage.

LPD said on Sunday around 5 a.m., officers were called to 66th and Baldwin on a report of gunshots.

Officers said a vehicle was found that had been shot multiple times with a shotgun.

The homeowner told officers her adult daughter had been involved in an ongoing dispute with someone, and they think that is who is responsible.

Shell casings were found, and $3,000 worth of damage was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers.

