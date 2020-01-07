Vehicle stolen from convenience store Sunday night

A teenager had her car stolen from a Lincoln convenience store on Sunday.

LPD said the 17-year-old’s Ford Focus was taken from the Quick Shop at 4750 Calvert Street near Union College around 11:50 p.m.

The victim said she parked the vehicle in the lot and went into the store for 20 minutes, and came out and the vehicle was missing.

The teenager told police she left the car running and unlocked.

Police are checking for surveillance footage, and asking the public to keep an eye out for the 2012 blue Ford Focus with license plate VGM 130.

