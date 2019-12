Are you having trouble making calls this morning?

Down Detector is reporting a nationwide outage impacting Verizon Wireless customers across the U.S., including in Nebraska.

Down Detector's map shows large areas of the country in the red. You can see the map HERE.

One of our producer's said she tried to make a phone call at 4:11 a.m. Wednesday but was unable to. Instead, she heard a message saying "All Circuits Busy." A few hours later, her phone was able to make calls.