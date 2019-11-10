Veterans Day Deals

Thousands will be celebrating the men and women of the U.S. Military on Veterans Day. Here are some deals for the veterans and military members of Lincoln.

Meal Deals

HopCat

From 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., HopCat will be offering a free meal and soft drink to any veteran or active-duty military service member on Monday.

Military ID or proof of service is required. No additional purchase necessary.

Russ's Market

Veterans are welcome to pick up a free two piece chicken meal with two sides on Monday. Available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Russ's Market is located on 66th and O street.

Chipotle

Veterans with a U.S. Military ID are welcome to a buy-one, get one free deal at Chipotle restaurants.

Crackle Barrel

On Veterans Day all U.S. Military Veterans and active duty military can receive a complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte (available iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations.

Chili's

Veterans and active military service members can get a free meal from a select menu at Chili's restaurants.

Event Deals

JetSplash Car Wash

On Veteran's Day, all veterans and military service personnel will receive a free $9 wash. Visit any of JetSplash's five Lincoln locations for this deal.

Veterans who want a higher level car wash will receive half off the price of the upgrade. All washes come with a hand-prep power spray, the wash itself and a hand-towel dry.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium:

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and Wildlife Safari Park are offering free gate admission to all active military members, veterans, and their immediate families on Veterans Day.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be open on Monday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exhibit buildings close at 5 p.m. This is the tenth year that Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium has honored

veterans with free admission.

Wildlife Safari Park, located off Exit 426 near Ashland, will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day.