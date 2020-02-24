Veterans Memorial Garden renovation to begin in March

A renovation and improvement project at the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelope Park will begin in March. The multi-phase project will replace the Bricks of Honor monuments with new stands and bricks that are more attractive and durable. The project is being funded by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department and the Lincoln Parks Foundation.

“The Veterans Memorial Garden is very important to our community, and we want to ensure that it will continue to honor all veterans and their families,” said Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director. “By replacing these monuments, the Garden will continue to serve as a permanent reminder of the sacrifices veterans have made to preserve our freedom.”

Johnson said that after nearly 30 years, many of the monuments are showing their age. In 2019, the Department conducted a thorough condition assessment of the structures in the Garden. Based on the results, the Department will replace the monuments in most need of repair: the World War II and Pre-1900 Bricks of Honor monuments.

This work will begin on Monday, March 2, if weather and site conditions permit. Garden access will be limited during construction. The installation of the new monuments and bricks is expected to be completed by Memorial Day.

The Bricks of Honor program at Lincoln Parks Foundation offers the opportunity to honor any veteran (living or deceased) who received an Honorable or General Discharge. Brick sale proceeds are dedicated to the improvement and maintenance of the Veterans Memorial Garden. Additional information regarding the Brick of Honor program can be found at lincolnparks.org.

For more information on the project, contact J.J. Yost, Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-8255 or jyost@lincoln.ne.gov. More information on Parks and Recreation is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.