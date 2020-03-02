Veterans Memorial Garden to undergo renovations

Over the next few months, the Veterans Memorial Garden in Lincoln will be undergoing a transformation.

The director of parks and recreation tells 10/11 NOW, this is to make sure people can honor those who served our country for decades to come.

Starting on Tuesday, the 6,000 bricks that are nearly 30 years old will start to get replaced with new ones that are expected to last up to 75 years. Something parks and rec director Lynn Johnson says will keep the garden a special place.

"The bricks are organized by conflict or war, the area that has the most bricks, is WWII,” said Johnson.

The bricks, placed in the late 80's, have worn with time.

Brick after brick, you can't even read the names on some, while the others have big black letters still.

Starting on Tuesday, big machinery will start taking out the thousands of bricks in the WWII memorial, and will replace them.

"This is a new product, this actually the letters are burned into the surface, the black letters are actually glass, so this should be durable for a long time,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the bricks will be placed in ten two-sided holders.

He says these will last anywhere from 50-75 years.

"This is a special place and we feel strongly that we need to make sure that we keep it in good condition and honor the service that veterans have made to our country,” said Johnson.

Johnson says with heavy machinery taking the bricks out, they ask people to stay out of the area for a few weeks.

The goal is to have the WWII section done on Memorial Day, then incrementally start the others.

The Director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation says they place about 50-60 bricks a year, if you would like to honor a veteran he says to contact their office.