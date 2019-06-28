Veterans counsel veterans at the Lincoln Vet Center

For 40 years the Vet Center in Lincoln has had one main goal when helping veterans.

There are the flags for all the branches of the military in the lobby of the Vet Center.

"We believe in meeting veterans where they are," said Ken Colson, the Veteran Outreach Program Specialist for the Vet Center in Lincoln.

There are 300 Vet Centers across the nation, and one is in the heart of the city at 31st and "O."

Any veteran who walks in the front door is met by peers. Colson said stigma is a main barrier for veterans seeking help. Said Colson:

"Stigma is really hard. Overall, we really want to help veterans overcome that stigma."

The whole goal is to have people that can relate to the veteran's experiences. This center is staffed by all veterans. Ken Colson knows first hand how to help he served for 17 years in the Army.

He wants others to know, just like in the military, there is no man left behind.

"There's a community out there," said Colson. "Whether that's in the VA, at the Vet Center or in the community. We want them to be successful."

Veterans say transitioning back into civilian life can be hard and the frustration from it can manifest itself in a number of ways. Counseling ranges from PTSD, family and marital or even job counseling. Colson said it's hard to nail down a specific problem for veterans;

"Everybody faces different challenges, everybody is in a different spot in their journey."

Colson said the Vet Center acts as the first step to seeking help. Peers connect veterans to the resources they need- whether medical or mental, and everything else in between.

It all boils down to veterans wanting to take care of each other, and letting them know, it's okay to ask for help. Said Colson:

"We really want to be as impactful as we can in the service of others."

Follow this link to visit the Vet Center's website.