Victim fears for her life after assault at a house party

The Lincoln Police Department has arrested five people in connection with an assault at a house party in October.

Home video shows a group of uninvited guests punching and kicking people at a party.

LPD said Knowledge Nyoak, Kurenge More and Nyandeng Wiyual have all been charged with third degree assault. Nyoak and More were both released on bond.

Wiyual also has a warrant for her arrest, on top of two third degree assault charges, after missing her court date Nov. 15. Nyoak is expected to appear in court on Dec.16.

One more person was charged with third degree assault, but is a minor and referred to the county attorney. Nyapal Buak was charged with theft by receiving.

A victim of an assault, who was also able to get video of the fight, said these were no ordinary fights.

"This isn't a quick someone gets beat up, this is a life or death situation," the victim, who wanted to stay anonymous.

The victim said she took video of a fight early at the party, then was sought after and the group started beating her up.

"They grabbed me and I say it was 20 to 15 girls, I couldn't really see cause at the moment they were taking my hair and taking me down and pushing me into the ground," the victim said.

The victim's friends were able to get her away from the group. She found out later the group had tracked her down.

"I was at my friend's house and they were messaging us asking to hangout," she said.

She thought I'd be best to leave Lincoln and go live several miles away to keep her safe.

"I feel kind of hurt because I thought I had a good life there," she said.

LPD said it no longer has any suspects in custody. It also said this is still an ongoing investigation as it looks to identify more people involved.