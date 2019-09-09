Victim gets slammed into coffee table during robbery

Lincoln Police are searching for a man who slammed a victim into a coffee table during an argument on Sunday.

LPD said around 7 p.m., officers were sent to the 5300 Block of R Street on a report of a robbery.

According to police, the 26-year-old victim said he was inside an apartment arguing with an acquaintance about money when the situation escalated.

The victim said the suspect put him in a chokehold and slammed him onto a coffee table, causing minor facial injuries.

The suspect also stole $30 from the victim before leaving, police said.

