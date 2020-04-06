Victim hit in the head with shovel during assault

Lincoln Police arrested a 57-year-old man after another man was injured in an assault on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of 27th and H Streets on Friday afternoon on a report of 52-year-old man bleeding from the head.

The victim reported his roommate was upset about missing alcohol and hit him in the back of the head with a shovel.

Police said witnesses provided similar statements to the victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital for laceration on the head and a broken rib.

Michael O’Donahue, 57, was arrested for second degree assault. Officers said they recovered a flat-head shovel used to hit the victim.

