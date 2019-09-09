Victim threatened by friend of ex-girlfriend

Lincoln Police arrested a 37-year-old for terroristic threats after he threatened a man with a black BB gun.

LPD said on Friday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 Block of Knox Street on a report of a disturbance.

The victim told police he went to the house of his ex-girlfriend to pick up his daughter, when a friend of his ex-girlfriend, Jmarco Mattox, 37, began yelling at him.

Mattox then pulled out a BB gun that looked like a Glock 19 handgun, police said, and pointed it at the victim.

The victim grabbed the child and went to a nearby business for safety.

Mattox was arrested for terroristic threats.

