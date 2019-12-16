Victims identified in Sarpy County crash

Authorities have identified two people killed in a traffic accident at Highway 75 and Highway 34 on Sunday as Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20, both of Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m.

Deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office were dispatched along with Bellevue Fire and Rescue personnel.

They arrived to a two-vehicle accident scene involving a Chevy Silverado pickup and a Chrysler 200 in the southbound lanes of Highway 75.

Both vehicles had three occupants. The two people killed were in the Chrysler. The driver, identified as Joshua Martinez, 27, of Plattsmouth, was seriously injured.

In the pickup, Christopher Peters, 20, the driver, and Bailey Clark, 21, both of Council Bluffs were seriously injured. A 1-year-old child was in a child restraint seat in the vehicle's back seat and was not hurt.

All of the injured were taken to Omaha for hospital treatment.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

