Two men were killed in a crash Tuesday morning along Highway 34, between Highway 75 and the Missouri River have been identified.

They have been identified as as 24-year-old Dareion Fields and 63-year-old Bobby Ramsey both of the Kansas City area.

At 10:42 a.m., Bellevue Fire first-responders were sent to a crash at that location, the Sheriff's Office report states.

Two men were reported dead at the scene, the report states.