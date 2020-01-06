Victims out $4,400 after trying to buy electronics online

Lincoln Police said two people are out over $4,000 after falling victim to a scam involving online iPhone sales.

LPD said the 20 and 22-year-old victims attempted to buy three iPhone 11’s, a MacBook, accessories, airpods, and an Apple watch.

The victims said they tried to purchase the items from a man one of them knew from her time in basic training. The man reportedly posted to his Snapchat account that he was selling the items.

Police said the victims sent $4,400 in mid-December, and the items did not arrive. She was then blocked from the man’s social media accounts.

The investigation is ongoing.

