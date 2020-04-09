Video calls keeping those in long-term facilities connected

In this time of isolation, human connection is essential to health. Before the pandemic even came to Nebraska, Eastmont Living centers were planning ways to keep their residents connected.

Betty Casper watching her grandson get married over a video call. Casper is not able to get visitors due to stricter regulations at long-term care facilities due to COVID-19.

Just one example of this connection is when Resident Betty Casper got to watch her grandson's wedding over a video call. It wasn't traditional, but she was glad to be a part of it.

"We were all connected," said Casper. "It was good. It was an hour and half long, but it was nice to see them."

She used one of 21 tablets that Eastmont purchased and programmed just several weeks ago for that exact purpose. It was put into action by Eastmont's Life Enrichment team.

"Our residents are used to seeing their family members all the time. They have visitors all the time," said Emily Cecava, a Life Enrichment Associate. "Now that we're in this time of isolation, since they're able to have those Zoom calls and Skype calls, you can really see their moods shift."

By taking extra steps to connect residents with their family, staff at Eastmont believes this will bring peace and ward off negative effects of isolation.

"Various things can set in during this time frame, from depression and loneliness," said executive director Andrew Fisher. "The socialization factor is huge."

Cecava added, "All in all, it's about giving them a sense of normalcy."

Casper said this video call has given her the chance to connect with relatives across the United States, and said she might even be attending more weddings over Zoom calls.

