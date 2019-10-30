Vietnam veteran battling MS flies again

The goal of Ageless Aviation Dream Flights is to give back to our veterans by taking them up in helicopters and planes they used to fly.

For those with physical challenges, this can be hard.

But this week, they found a way to make one Nebraska Vietnam veteran's dreams come true.

Being 72-years-old and paralyzed from the waist down, Kenneth Mayberry says the last thing he thought he would ever do again, is fly a helicopter.

"There's nothing like flying. Once you're up in the air above everybody else, you're in a whole different world,” said Mayberry.

Mayberry says he grew up flying. Photos show him as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and the Army National Guard.

But after an MS diagnosis, he had to stop.

Now he's spent years here at the Fairview Manor and his room full of Vietnam memories.

But this week, the staff teamed up with Ageless Aviation Dream Flights to make Ken's dream come true.

"He told me that he hadn't been in one since 1977 and I thought I need to make this happen somehow,” said Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation’s Scott DeLong.

After going several decades without even going up in a helicopter, on Monday Ken learned he would be going up in the sky once again, at the Fairmont State Airfield.

Videos show volunteers helping Mayberry into the helicopter.

And when he was up in the air, he says the pilot asked if he wanted to take control.

"I never dreamed in my wildest dreams that I would ever get behind a cockpit, the stick of a helicopter again,” said Mayberry.

"When he was landing and I could see he was flying the helicopter, I was like holy cow, he got his wish,” said Fairview Manor Administrator, Tami Scheil.

For Mayberry, he says flying a plane is just like a bicycle, you'll never forget it.

And the same goes for this experience.

"You can take the guy out of the aircraft, but you'll never take the pilot out of me,” said Mayberry.