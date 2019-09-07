Vietnam vets reunite after tour in Vietnam War

"Our bodies change as we get older, but their face, just their face, it's unbelievable," said Jim Lewis, a Vietnam War veteran. "Because it's the same face that I always remember."

Vets pose with their certificate from the Nebraska Navy.

A group of 22 ex-combat veterans gather in the Graduate Hotel in Lincoln. They've been reuniting since the '90s. This year marks the 50th since they've been out of Vietnam. They've been meeting up once a year for four days- they call it a family reunion now.

"You never forget about Vietnam," said Wayne Johnson, a Nebraska Vietnam veteran. "It's just a year of our lives but we think about it every day."

After they'd finished their tour in '69 and '70, the men of the Delta company returned home, and lost contact with each other. But three men lived within proximity of each other, and decided to get the group together.

"They did cold calls to cities, and try and locate some of the guys, and that's how I got contacted," said Wayne Alexander, a Vietnam veteran living in Wisconsin.

Since then, the group has met every year. They meet in different cities and today, they were inducted into the Nebraska Navy as admirals. Alexander said the first reunion was scary for him, but also a great experience.

"They were all there and it was like 20 years hadn't passed," said Alexander. "It was amazing."

"We took solace in each other's company, because we knew we did the right thing," said Johnson. "In our company, there were 16 guys died while I was there in combat, and we try to live for those guys."

The men come from all over- and the miles between do nothing to deter a relationship from growing between the reunions.

"You needed something we'd probably all be there in a moments notice or vice versa," said Johnson.

Moreover, the veterans said the process of getting back together is healing.

"I had it bottled up, and it was sitting on a shelf. But this just opened me up," said Lewis.

