Vigil for 15-year-old homicide victim

It was an extremely emotional night outside of Walgreens off of 14th and Superior on Tuesday as dozens and dozens of family and friends gathered to remember 15-year-old Ali Al-Burkat.

(Source: KOLN).

One after another with candles and roses in hand, dozens of people huddled together outside of Walgreens to grieve a friend, son and brother.

"My brother lost his life. And we can't just do nothing about it. We have to show our love to him,” said Ali Al-Furaiji.

Friends passed around a poster with pictures of Al-Burkat filled with signatures and messages.

Friends tell 10/11 NOW, they are absolutely devastated and want to know what happened.

"He means everything. That was my brother bro, my whole life I've been knowing him, and now he's gone,” said Al-Furaiji.

When asking friends about the teenager, the overwhelming response was that he was always happy and always there for others.

"You would never see him without a smile, even on his worst days,” said Mustafa Al-Marri.

"He touched a lot of people's lives, he was just always smiling,” said Al-Marri.

Now what friends want, is justice. Before what would have been his 16th birthday in just a few weeks.

"It's just a tragedy that happened. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time".

Police have not announced any suspects in the investigation.

If you have any information you are urged to call LPD or Lincoln crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.