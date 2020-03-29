Village Inn at 27th and Cornhusker permanently closed

Village Inn at 27th and Cornhusker (Source: Spencer Hansen)
Updated: Sun 2:51 PM, Mar 29, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Village Inn on 27th and Cornhusker has closed permanently. A sign noting the business' closing was seen on the front door by a 10/11 reporter on Sunday.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

