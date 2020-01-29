Village Inn parent company files for bankruptcy

The parent company of Village Inn has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but neither of the Lincoln locations are expected to be impacted.

American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization on Monday in Delaware.

According to a release, the company’s financial trends have been negative since 2017.

“The Company believes the reorganization will facilitate the Company’s Village Inn and Bakers Square restaurant brands evolution to a healthy core of restaurants and support an approach to the brands that is most beneficial for all stakeholders. As part of the reorganization, the Company will explore a variety of strategic and structural initiatives to best position the Company for success in the future,” the release states.

Of the 33 restaurant closures announced, the only Nebraska establishment impacted is 44th and Dodge Street location in Omaha.