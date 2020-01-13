Village of Cook rooting for LSU Tigers

On Monday night, the people in the Village of Cook were cheering hard for an LSU National Championship.

(Source: KOLN).

Two people who live there, just happen to be the grandparents of Heisman Trophy Winner, Joe Burrow.

10/11 NOW spoke with co-workers of Joe Burrow's grandmother, they say she and her husband were at the game.

But back in the village, they were supporting the family, decked out in gold and purple.

About 50 minutes from Lincoln is the village of Cook, Nebraska, population 312.

On Main Street sits its bank.

Inside, it's full of purple, gold, and Burrow.

For more than 15 years, Joe Burrow's grandmother Marianne has worked here.

"And when he moved to LSU, we all jumped on board and became LSU fans,” said Lori Panko.

The women that work at the Main Street Bank were really excited and they even made a makeshift LSU flag out of a table cloth and a yardstick.

Employees at the bank say it has been an exciting time for them and the village as a whole.

"Pretty much Southeast Nebraska is pretty excited about what's been happening for Marianne and Wayne and their grandson,” said Panko.

"We just enjoy something nice happening that has ties back to Nebraska,” said Lonnie Damme.

Especially when Burrow was up for the Heisman.

There are video and pictures that show when they decorated the office and surprised his grandparents.

"She's a very proud grandma as she should be,” said Panko.

"Hopefully they have a good game, and they are able to get the championship,” said Damme.