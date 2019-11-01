Holiday Finds at the Vintage Merchant

With the holidays approaching, you might consider a weekend trip to Weston to visit a store that features great home decor items and plenty of history.

We caught up with Shelli and Rob Hall, who are the owners and operators of the Vintage Merchant General Store. The building was built in 1894. It was one of four general stores in Weston back in the day. "It was a partnership between James Kacirek and James Wiota, and shortly after they opened it, Jim Wiota joined them. So it was always known as the Kacirek & Wiota General Store," owner Rob Hall said. "They served the community as a general store until about 1930. Then, one of the grandsons, Frank Wiota, opened up a grocery store in the back half of the building. He sold groceries to the community until about 1970. At that time, the building was boarded up, and we purchased it about 5 or 6 years ago, and spent quite a bit of time getting it restored. This is what we have now," Rob Hall said.

There are many parts of the building that are original or contain original items. "The counters are all original, the balcony is all original, the shelving is all original, and so are some of the show cases," owner Shelli Hall said. "We have all sorts of antiques here, dating back to the early 1900's, and we have items from the 50's or 60's. We have lots of farm items, too."

The store is now decked out for a holiday market that will be held every Saturday and Sunday in November from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will also be held the first weekend in December at the same times. "We have vintage Santas, Christmas boxes, and sleds," Shelli Hall said. "I enjoy collecting vintage holiday items, and I've probably been collecting them for 40 years." Shelli Hass says now it's time to share some of this collection with other people.

Rob Hall says he has enjoyed collecting the vintage items on display at the store, too. "It's gotten to the point to where, like Shelli said, we want to share it," Hall said. So, be sure to put the Vintage Merchant holiday market on your calendar. Again, it will be on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of November. Be sure to check if the store is open if the weather is extremely cold. For more information, check out the Vintage Merchant General Store on Facebook at @vintagemerchantgs.