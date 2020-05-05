Virtual graduation set for Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis

Thursday, May 7th, is the day that 105 students with a combined 120 diplomas and certifications will graduate from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

This year, without a public ceremony possible, the college is saluting the students with a virtual graduation posted on the school's website: ncta.unl.edu.

The virtual graduation will feature messages from students, University of Nebraska Vice PResidcent Mike Boehm, Aggie Alumni Association President Ann Bruntz of Friend, Nebraska, and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.

NCTA is planning an open house for graduates on August 1st.