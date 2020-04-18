Virtual spring game success

In an afternoon outside of Memorial Stadium, thousands of Big Red fans watched Nebraska's virtual red-white game. With the actual spring game being canceled, fans rooted for their favorite Huskers who squared off in the EA Sports video game, NCAA Football.

The white team, led by Cam Taylor-Britt, took down the red squad, played as Wan'Dale Robinson, 60-57 in overtime. Tommie Frazier led the red team while Eric Crouch was calling signals on the opposite sideline. At almost every position was a Husker great, including several All-Americans.

The Husker Sports Network radio crew took part in the fun as Greg Sharpe and Matt Davison broadcasted the game.