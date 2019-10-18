Voices of Hope seeks donations for campus advocacy and violence protection

A cut in national funding for rape prevention education is having a direct effect on the Lincoln non-profit Voices of Hope. A private donor has pledged to match all donations up to $25,000 dollars. That was in April, but so far it's only raised a little over $1000. To continue to serve a growing need, the organization is asking for public help.

Voices of Hope currently offers 24/7 advocacy to survivors, and that includes groups of women and men from area college campuses. The organization says campus advocacy and violence prevention are its fastest growing programs.

"To be able to continue working with survivors when they go into, for example, a title XI office for investigations or to make sure that they have access to academic modifications," said Morgan Beal, campus services coordinator.

Their services start now in Lancaster County middle schools with education on healthy relationships and prevention training.

"What are the relationship red flags and how do we work on conflict resolution within relationships." Beal said. "It's really trying to do skill building and scenario work with students"

Beal said that many of the survivors in these age groups face difficulties when it comes to reporting.

"Student survivors often face some additional barriers when they are trying to seek support and justice and accountability on campus, they might have concerns that their perpetrator is in the same math class or live on the same floor as them," said Beal.

The gap in funds comes from the loss of a contract between UNL and the organization, as well as the slow decline in federal funds from the CDC. The donations and match funding will make sure that they can keep these services going.

"Your contribution can help enhance our services so that we can be reaching more individuals and having super important conversations about violence prevention," said Beal

For more information on how to donate to Voices of Hope, check out their GoFundMe page.