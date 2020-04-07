Voices of Hope in Lincoln continues to stand with sexual assault survivors

While many things have been put on pause during the COVID-19 outbreak, the work of Voices of Hope certainly has not. During the outbreak, they are supporting victims of assault and abuse now more than ever before, and they're having to do so in a different way.

Studies show that one in six women and one in 33 men will experience sexual assault at least once in their lifetime.

In 2019, Voices of Hope conducted nearly 2,000 face-to-face interventions with sexual assault victims. Now, they're doing everything over the phone.

The majority of the time, victims are living with their abusers, and with people having to self-isolate right now because of COVID-19, Voices of Hope says they're reaching out to victims in ways they've never done before.

The organization has doubled up on the amount of call advocates answering their sexual assault hotline.

"[Isolation] can really increase the effects that they're experiencing. So, it's really more important now than ever that we are rallying around our survivors and offering them support that they need, that we all need right now," says Marla Sohl, sexual assault services coordinator for Voices of Hope.

From survivors to hospital employees and law enforcement, people are calling every day to get victims of sexual assault the help they need. Voices of Hope is no longer able to open their doors to victims, but that hasn't stopped them from reaching out and providing support.

Sexual assault advocates tell 10/11 on top of the daily uncertainties COVID-19 brings, it also raises safety concerns for people who are sexually abused.

"Our clients that we're working with might be trying to stay safe in their home with their abuser while being quarantined, and that creates all kinds of risks. Honestly, advocates have had to get really creative on how we safety plan and strategize," Voices of Hope's campus services coordinator Morgan Beal tells 10/11.

April is sexual assault awareness month, and the organization has turned to social media to show support. On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Voices of Hope is asking everyone to wear teal to stand with and stand up for victims and survivors. They're encouraging people to virtually take action by posting a picture on social media with #IWearTeal and #SAAM.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault, Voices of Hope has call advocates waiting by the phone 24-hours a day to help. The number for the crisis line is 402-475-7273.

For more information on Voices of Hope, visit their website.