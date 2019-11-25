Volunteer baby cuddlers help with infant health

November and December are often thought of as the season of giving, but that doesn't always mean giving financially. For babies at Bryan Health East Campus, the gift of time can be just what they need to get better and go home sooner.

Once a week for the past three years Kathy Richter has come to Bryan Health's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit on a mission.

"After I retired, I was principal next door at Holmes Elementary School, and I started volunteering here right after that, and did some other volunteer jobs, and then learned about the cuddler program and thought that sounded pretty great," Richter said.

Every Monday, Richter volunteers her time to cuddle babies like Brickstin, who was born at just 29 weeks.

"It's very important to their development that they're held and talked to and sung to and from me they get their nursery rhymes and ABCs and any goofy song I can think of," Richter said.

The program was started in August of 2015.

Bryan Health said you can tell the difference after a baby has spent time with a volunteer cuddler.

"They're less fussy, and they oftentimes potentially tend to eat better, and hopefully go home sooner," said Laurie Ketterl, Bryan Health NICU nurse manager.

And while the cuddler program benefits the babies, Bryan Health said it also benefits the NICU parents.

"You know, moms want to be here but we also know there's real life out there as well," Ketterl said.

Ketterl said you don't need any previous medical experience to be a baby cuddler. However, there are steps that have to be taken before you can participate.

To be a cuddler, a person needs to first be an active hospital volunteer. Interested individuals will also need to complete 300 hours of training and volunteer hours.

Volunteers of all ages are accepted.

"We need more than just cuddlers," Richter said. "There are probably 100 different volunteer programs and you can kind of choose what interests you most."

To apply, you can go to bryanhealth.org/volunteer and complete the volunteer forms.

If you have any questions, you can call Volunteer and Customer Care at (402) 481-3032.