Lincoln local gives back after Food Market helped his family

Over 8,000 pounds of food were disturbed in York on Friday, reaching 184 households. But for one volunteer, his reasons to help are personal.

Bryce Tyler is a 2013 Lincoln High graduate. During his last few years of high school, his family was experiencing food insecurity. He got food from the Lincoln Food Bank's Food Market. Now he's using his gratitude to give back.

"We did anything we could My mom picked up two or three jobs and was working 100 hours a week," Tyler said. "My sister was picking up jobs in high school."

Tyler said his sister would sometimes skip meals so he could eat. Some days, they would skip two meals to be able to eat a "regular-sized" dinner. His favorite food was name-brand cereal.

"When I went to the Food Market for the first time, they gave me two boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios, and that was like the biggest thing for me," Tyler said.

Tyler said he knows other people had it worse, but the Food Market made a huge difference for his family.

"It was cool. It seemed like someone else was looking out for us," Tyler said. "My sister cried, I probably cried."

He got food from the market for his junior and senior years. The food, he said, was crucial for him getting through those last years.

"The small moments that I've had where I've witnessed someone who is in the same situation I was," Tyler said. "Me doing even the smallest thing to help makes it worth it."

Now he works as a resident director at York College, and he's taking his perspective from both sides of the food distribution table to give back.

"I was in a place where I needed help, and people reached out and helped me," Tyler said. "It would be selfish of me to not want to give back."