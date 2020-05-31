Volunteers clean up destruction along Lincoln Mall

It's a scene we've been seeing across the country and now, here in Lincoln.

People are out cleaning up some of the damage from overnight protests. Many of them, are volunteers.

Off of South 10th Street and Lincoln Mall on Sunday, there was glass everywhere and dozens of volunteers.

"We just wanted to come and contribute in any way that we could, and we brought some brooms and stuff and saw there were people already out there and we just partnered up,” said volunteer Colby Mcquillan.

Saturday night, fireworks were thrown at police, who returned with tear gas.

A downtown insurance business caught fire and on Sunday, was boarded up, with a charred chair sitting outside.

10/11 NOW did not talk with any business owners or employees, instead, most of the people out in the area were volunteers that came out to help.

"It broke my heart, it broke my heart. This is not what Lincoln is about. We have to find a different way of communicating,” said volunteer Karalyn Hoefer.

As you looked down Lincoln Mall on Sunday, you could see the destruction.

Profanities spray painted all over and citizens teaming up to erase the images and clean up.

Former Lincoln Fire Chief Leo Benes was among the volunteers, he says after working for the city for so long, it's heartbreaking to see. But seeing the clean-up felt good.

"People of all ages, all colors, it makes a difference that people are coming together for the right reasons, as opposed to what happened last night,” said Benes.

Volunteers tell 10/11 NOW that the positive of Sunday was seeing how the community came together to help.

"We're all just focused on lending a hand and cleaning up today cause again, that's what we do,” said Hoefer.

"There is so much hope, super good feelings, and hopefully people see this and see we're coming together as a community and I think that's an important situation,” said Mcquillan.