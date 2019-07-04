Volunteers needed for Uncle Sam Jam Cleanup

After thousands of people attended Lincoln's Uncle Sam Jame, the city is hoping for a great turnout for the Uncle Sam Jam Cleanup.

It's Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to clean up fireworks debris and other trash from Oak Lake Park.

Volunteers are needed to clean up fireworks debris and other trash from Oak Lake Park.

During the cleanup, the city will be offering a fireworks collection, where you can get rid of your unused or unwanted fireworks. That's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot east of Oak Lake.