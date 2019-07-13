Volunteers sought for Holmes Lake park cleanup

Lincoln Parks and Recreation officials are seeking volunteers to help clean up Holmes Lake Park and its shoreline.

The cleanup will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 20. Volunteers will meet in parking lot number three, which is located across Holmes North Shore Road from the Holmes Lake Pavilion.

Supplies will be provided. Volunteers should dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear and bring work gloves and water.

The cleanup is in preparation for the Cornhusker State Games, which runs from July 19-28.

Registration is not required, but volunteers may register in advance by emailing parksvolunteers@lincoln.ne.gov or visiting parks.lincoln.ne.gov/volunteer . New volunteers are asked to complete the volunteer application form at this site.

